Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

