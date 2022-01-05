Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.
Several research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.