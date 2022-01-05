VIG Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. VIG has a total market cap of $660,845.29 and $586.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.
About VIG
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
VIG Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.
