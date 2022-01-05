VIG Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. VIG has a total market cap of $660,845.29 and $586.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

