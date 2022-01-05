PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $58.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.