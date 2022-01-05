Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $268.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.67. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

