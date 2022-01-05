Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

