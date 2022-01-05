Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

