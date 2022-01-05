TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 36,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,356,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

