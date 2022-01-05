Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $49.80. Approximately 9,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,196,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.97.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $186,780. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

