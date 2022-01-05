Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 248,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,967,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,029 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.