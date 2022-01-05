Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 298,975 shares.The stock last traded at $30.01 and had previously closed at $30.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 368,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 761,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period.



