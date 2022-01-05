Xponance Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Shares of LSTR opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

