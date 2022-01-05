Reviewing Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) & Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orbia Advance and Croda International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Croda International 1 3 7 0 2.55

Profitability

This table compares Orbia Advance and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance 6.29% 18.04% 5.42% Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbia Advance and Croda International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $6.42 billion 0.86 $195.00 million N/A N/A Croda International $1.79 billion 10.96 $258.85 million N/A N/A

Croda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orbia Advance.

Risk & Volatility

Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Summary

Croda International beats Orbia Advance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process. The Fluoride Process segment extracts fluorite, which is used in the production of hydrofluoric acid, the cement, ceramic, steel and welding industries. The Fluent segment manufactures products for day to day purposes like PVC pipes and connections, polyethene and polypropylene, as well as geosynthectics, which are used for water management systems. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients. The Life Sciences segment includes crop care and healthcare speciality ingredients. The Performance Technologies segment supports the circular economy and durable material design, enabling the growth of clean energy and helping to further reduce negative environmental impact. The Industrial Chemicals segment focuses on its biosurfactant plant at Atlas Point in North America. The company was founded by George Crowe and Dawe on May 25, 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

