Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coherent by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $268.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.12. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

