Xponance Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $280.38 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $188.67 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.00 and its 200-day moving average is $281.75.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

