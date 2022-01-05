iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

IGM stock opened at $436.58 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $338.18 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.43.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

