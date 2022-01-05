Lincoln National Corp Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

