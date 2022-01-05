Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

