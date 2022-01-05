Lincoln National Corp Sells 345 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

