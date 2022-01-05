Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 4382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The company has a market cap of $519.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

