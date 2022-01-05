Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.15

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.15 and last traded at $111.04, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diodes by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

