Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.15

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.15 and last traded at $111.04, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.91.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diodes by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.