Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.07

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.07 and last traded at C$38.82, with a volume of 9264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.83.

DRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -694.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

