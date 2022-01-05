Truist Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $540.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Anthem stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.87. 8,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,193. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

