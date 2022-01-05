PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00076331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.05 or 0.08169932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,540.15 or 0.99848843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

