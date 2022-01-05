Provident Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.28 during trading on Wednesday. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,388. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.