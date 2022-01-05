Karani Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Karani Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 3,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

