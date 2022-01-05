The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 1.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Clorox by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. 8,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.93. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.