Karani Asset Management LLC Purchases 963 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. 97,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

