Deutsche Bank AG Buys 372,419 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $46,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $73,595,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.