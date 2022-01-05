Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 206.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 3,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.