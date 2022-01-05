FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $48,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

