Deutsche Bank AG Sells 93,940 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,438,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $52,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

