LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.00.

Shares of LVMUY traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.25. 115,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,780. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.89.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

