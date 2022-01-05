PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 51,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

