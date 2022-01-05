Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

LCTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of LCTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,865. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $372.51 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.71. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,952,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

