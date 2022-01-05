Head to Head Contrast: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) vs. CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CI&T alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CI&T and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 54.28%. Recruiter.com Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than CI&T.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 8.38 $24.76 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.42 -$17.04 million ($3.80) -0.68

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.