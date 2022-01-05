Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 282,728 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of PulteGroup worth $54,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 705,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

