Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $56,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

