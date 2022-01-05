Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.