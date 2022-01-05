Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stride by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Stride by 7.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.