Morgan Stanley Trims Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Target Price to $52.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

TMX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,655. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

