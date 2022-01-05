Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 3,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,480. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $6,168,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.