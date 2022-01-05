Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Decreases By 88.2%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTEC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,937. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $419,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

