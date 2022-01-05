CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 163,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNEY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 27,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

