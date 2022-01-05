Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,660

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($22.37).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.58) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.92) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.83) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.02), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($983,391.34). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.14), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,597,430.43).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,394 ($18.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($15.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.87.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

