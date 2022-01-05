Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,660

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($22.37).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.58) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.92) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.83) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.02), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($983,391.34). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.14), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,597,430.43).
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
