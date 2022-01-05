Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

