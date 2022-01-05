Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target at C$21.13

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$13.50 and a 12 month high of C$19.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.05.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

