Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

