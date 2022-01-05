Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,488 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 201,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,491,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 84.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

