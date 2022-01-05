Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Sells 23,676 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 23,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$42.53 ($30.60), for a total value of A$1,006,940.28 ($724,417.47).

Richard (Dick) Weil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard (Dick) Weil sold 9,391 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$40.95 ($29.46), for a total value of A$384,561.45 ($276,662.91).

On Monday, December 13th, Richard (Dick) Weil sold 97,831 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.15 ($29.60), for a total value of A$4,025,745.65 ($2,896,219.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.506 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

