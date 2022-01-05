Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,389. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

